Commander Teddy Bryan Etheredge, born on a farm in West Texas on June 12, 1934, left this life on September 24, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ. He married Jan Etheredge in 1958 and in his words, “We have had a great life.” He was a top gun to his three children Melissa, Jason and Daniel, as they were raised during his 25 years of military service as a naval aviator, serving three tours in Vietnam.
Before moving to Green Valley, the family lived in Healdsburg, CA and Ted was affiliated with Edward Jones & Co. Ted leaves his wife, three children, 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he requested no services. He fought the good fight and blessed the lives of those that knew him.
