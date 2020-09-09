Thelma “Tim” Boudreaux was born into this world on February 1, 1919 in Bourg, LA and departed ever so peacefully on Sunday, August 30th in Healdsburg, CA at 101.5 years young. She was a huge light brought to this world as a bringer of goodness, kindness and love to share with all who were lucky enough to be in her life. She always saw the best in people and never knew a stranger. She had a way of making you feel as though you were the most important person in the world during even the most mundane conversations, but to her you were, and that was what made her so loveable and one would say her “secret sauce” in life. She had a heart that was always open to anyone in need and always shared of herself fully. Mom’s energy was infectious, which is why you always felt more alive after spending time with her.
Our dear Mom “Tim,” from whence 4 children all came into the world, met our father Dr. Raymond Boudreaux while working as a student nurse. As Mom would say “it was love at first sight” and that must have been true because they had a marriage that spanned decades until dads passing. Because Dad was a military surgeon, they were able to travel the world, which suited Mom just fine. She was always interested in different cultures, architecture, food, fashion and art. In many old pictures of our Mom you could see her innate style show up, along with her infectious smile. Her love of art bubbled up years later in her 50s. After raising 4 children in various parts of the world from the US to Europe, Mom decided to bring her passion of art expression to the canvas. Her art was vibrant, colorful and soulful just like Mom. Painting brought her great joy and some awards which, knowing Mom, was not surprising.
Tim took a journey to Healdsburg, CA to spend her final 15 years of life to be closer to her daughter, while living a wonderful life at Healdsburg Senior Living community. She made lifelong friends there and was truly part of an extended family which included the staff, caregivers and many friends who would stop by for visits. The family will be eternally grateful for their love and support of Mom.
Tim was preceded in death by her parents Octave and Lorena Aucoin. She is the last surviving child of 7 which include her sister Kay and brothers Irving, Lloyd, Roy, Alvin and Jasper.
Tim is survived by her 4 children: Dr. Raymond Boudreaux (Kristie) Baton Rouge, LA; Stephanie Boudreaux Hoven (Dieter), Wiesbaden, Germany; Dr. Ron Boudreaux, Drayton, SC; and Michele Boudreaux (Denise) Healdsburg, CA. Tim was also blessed with 3 grandchildren: Andre Hoven, Wiesbaden, Germany; Danielle Boudreaux Boullay (Emmanuel), Sarasota, FL; and Gabrielle Boudreaux O’Toole (Neal), Lakeland, FL. She is also survived by her 3 great grandchildren: Mia-Claire Boullay, Liam O’Toole and Patrick O’Toole; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Louisiana.
Due to Covid, a memorial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in early 2021 when it is safer to travel. Our dear Mother’s cremated remains will be laid to rest at that time next to her darling Ray, our Dad.
We would also like to thank the staff at Sutter Hospital for making our Mom’s final week of life, spent there before passing, such a peaceful and loving environment. She would have been the first to say with that gleam in her eye, “Thank you, dears.”
