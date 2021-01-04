On January 1, 2021, Thomas Lee Vonder Haar, loving husband and father passed away at age 85 in Windsor, CA. Thomas was born on March 19,1935 in Hamilton, OH to Carl and Frances (Baker) Vonder Haar.
When he was a teen, they moved to St. Petersburg, FL and he graduated from St. Petersburg High School. He attended SPJC, then became employed by the City. In 1964 he was employed by Chevron at Port Tampa, FL. In 1981, he was transferred to Concord CA.
On May 22, 1965, he married Dorothy Ulstad. They raised two sons, Thomas A. and Jon. He retired after 29 years with Chevron, moved to Benson, MN and became a Corvette enthusiast, joining clubs in MN, FL and CA and enjoying cruises, shows, and trips in the USA and abroad. They returned to Windsor, CA in 2005.
Thomas is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Dottie, his two sons, Thomas A. (Jolynn) and Jon (Tammy), and six grandchildren: Brandon, Dylan, Grant, Morgan, Macy, and Marin. Also, a brother, Richard, and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a private celebration of his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.