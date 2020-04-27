Victor David “Dave” Manahan

With great sadness, Donna, his wife of 40 years, said goodbye to Victor “Dave” Manahan, 75, on April 24, 2020 after losing his battle with lung cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his nephew Kenny Rossi, nieces Lori (Mike) Gallo and Denise Rossi, as well as his nephews and niece in Canada: Bob (Lisa) Fellows, Brian (Sue) Fellows and Brenda (Chuck) Drysdale, and all their children that had the pleasure of knowing him. He also shared a long and trusting relationship with his brothers-in-law and their wives Bill (Joan) Fellows and Cairn (Kathy) Fellows. Dave was predeceased by his parents Victor and Aileen Manahan, and his sister Susie Rossi.
Dave was born on August 18, 1944 and raised in Kentfield and attended St. Anselm Grammar School, Marin Catholic High School and graduated from San Jose State University. He was always an accountant at heart but spent almost 50 years as a Marin County Real Estate Broker, sneaking away on weekends to his second home in Healdsburg on the Russian River. After retiring, he relocated full time to Healdsburg in 2002. Dave spent several years on the Board of Directors of The Marin Humane Society where he served as president from 1998 to 2000. He loved and cherished his pets and always had a dog, sometimes two and as many as five cats.
A longtime fan of the San Francisco Giants, he was a 49er’s season ticket holder for years and big-time fan of the Warriors. He had a lot of fun bantering with his friends about sports and enjoyed 20 years going to Giants spring training in Scottsdale with several of his lifelong pals.
He also enjoyed many years of hiking with a group of buddies, areas that included the high country in Yosemite, Death Valley, the Canadian Rockies, Glacier National Park, Utah, the Appalachian Trail, The Grand Canyon and many others. Also a world traveler, he vacationed with Donna and many friends on almost every continent. South Africa, Australia, Argentina and Italy were among his favorites. His love of older homes kept him busy in earlier years, restoring and bringing foundations and electrical services etc. back up to code, and in later years he was an avid reader, always a student of World War II history, his interest peeked by his father’s service at Pearl Harbor in 1941.
If he were still here, he wouldn’t be able to express enough thanks to all his lifelong friends for sticking with him through thick and thin. A special thanks to Linda Bizaca and Angelica Paz for taking care of him these last days of his life, and Sutter Hospice of Sonoma for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marin or Sonoma Humane Society, or a Hospice of your choice would be welcomed.
