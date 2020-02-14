Walter John Casazza passed away at home on February 13th after a short time in hospice surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was a grand old 98 years young.
Walter was born to Riccardo and Ottavia Casazza in Healdsburg on January 24, 1922. His parents began the Franco-American Bakery in 1923, which would later change hands several times to what is now called Costeaux Bakery on Healdsburg Avenue.
As a child, Walter was not deeply inspired to make bread and pastries, and he practiced classical violin with a passion. As a teenager, Walter was sufficiently skilled to give public solo performances at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco in the 1930s.
Even though Walter displayed great early talent for music with a strong potential for a professional career as a performer, he volunteered for the United States Navy Submarine Corps on September 11, 1942. After attending radio operator school at Northwestern University and advanced sound and radar school in Pearl Harbor, he joined the crew of the Gato-class Submarine (SS-235) Shad as the acoustic sonar and radio operator, where his duties situated him on a seat next to the periscope in the conning tower of the boat. He completed nine war patrols with the same crew, but two very different commanders, one of whom was much more cautious than the first. Walter credited him with taking fewer chances than the first commander and even recalled youthfully questioning his ambivalence to engage the Japanese, but even so, they endured lengthy depth charging following their attacks on Japanese warships, troop and freight transports. Walt and his entire crew returned home safe, despite the near miss of two Japanese torpedoes fired by an enemy submarine. Walt liked to say that he had figured that being sneaky and underwater felt like the safest option compared to the trench warfare and infantry experience his father Riccardo experienced in the Great War. Little did he know that the submarine service would end up suffering the highest casualty rate of the Second World War, with 20% losses. He was honorably discharged on December 14, 1945.
Like most single men returning home from the front, he spent a restless period trying to re-acclimate to civilian life, while considering his post-war options with pursuing music or deciding to settle down and start a family. He felt that with the time away at war without practice, he would never return to the skill level he had as a teenager. So he put aside his musical aspirations and instead focused on dating and getting back to work. He succeeded rather quickly, meeting Beverly Kernick from Burlingame on a blind double date. Walt visited Beverly several times, pursuing her despite some initial resistance and the two were married on September 14, 1947. Beverly later converted to Catholicism and became extremely active in the faith and community.
Walt was very close with his family and he and his brother Enzo went into business together almost as soon as he got home from the Navy. They started their first business in Millbrae, California and built a gas station and car repair shop in the back. Walt went off to body repair school, and Enzo, with wartime mechanical experience, did the mechanic work. They made a good living, but things didn’t add up quickly enough for Walt, so he pushed to try something new. As they considered their options, Walt rejected a pitch from Volkswagen to become a dealership and service center and after listening to another Italian from Healdsburg; their next venture was buying a lumber delivery truck. Walt and Enzo shared shifts with the new truck, delivering lumber from mills in Northern California to the Bay Area direct to construction sites, where he then learned how to build houses by observing.
With a young family at home, long days on the road, the business also failed to meet Walt’s expectations in the first couple of years, so they sold the assets and the brothers went into home building, listening once again to another Italian from Healdsburg. They had limited success with developments they built in Windsor and Healdsburg and spent too much time after building trying to sell the properties. After finally selling off the last of these single-family homes, they took their accumulated knowledge and capital and started “Brothers Rental,” a successful tool rental company in north Santa Rosa. Their joint experiences and the quick proof that tool rental was a good idea led Walt and Enzo to rent out everything from contractor’s and homeowner’s equipment to hospital equipment and party supplies. It was the success Walt wanted to see and after 20 years of working with Enzo and growing this business, they sold and retired at age 58.
In 1962, he built a beautiful home on Fitch Mountain for his family where he loved to cook, entertain his grand- and great- grandchildren in the pool and garden like a proper Italian, until moving closer to town in 2014. During his retirement, Walt and Beverly traveled the world from Italy to China to Turkey and everywhere in between. Including his passion for cooking, Walter also resumed his musical interest with a group of social performers with whom they sang, and he played violin and guitar.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 72 years, Beverly. He is also survived by his son Hall J. Casazza, daughter Cathy Anderson, grandsons Erik Anderson, Erik Engstrom, Joshua Anderson and Jordan Anderson; great-grandchildren Zachery Anderson, Maiya Anderson, Lucas Anderson, and Quinn and Pepper Anderson; niece Jo Ann Kernick and her son Danny Kernick; and close family friend Dennis French. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Enzo Casazza.
Visitation and viewing will be at St. John’s Church at 208 Matheson Street on Friday, February 21st from 12-2 p.m. with mass and services from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and a reception in the church hall beginning at 3:30 p.m. If you would like to bring flowers for the service, you may drop them off or send them to the church by 10:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.