Willis “Bill” Andersen Jr., for over 60 years a staunch supporter of Cal Crew and a national leader in the Real Estate Investment Trust industry, died quietly after a long illness in Healdsburg, California on February 18, 2020.
Bill was born in San Francisco in 1931 to father Willis U. and mother Madeleine Juilly Andersen. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1954, and was awarded two Big C letters in Men’s Crew at Cal. While working at Berkeley Tuolumne camp, Bill met Jean “De” Lesley, who was to become his life-long domino partner after their marriage in 1953. Bill then served 2 years as a naval officer in the Western Pacific, eventually rejoining civilian life to raise a family with De in Berkeley and Hawaii. For 36 years in the REIT business, he served the shareholders of four NYSE companies.
In 1992 they moved to Healdsburg, where Bill became active in community organizations and land and fisheries conservation. A man of passionate curiosity, Bill loved creating beautiful things with his hands including the Craftsman inspired furniture that graced their home, and the restored vintage cars and radio-controlled model airplanes that filled his workshop. Bill loved reading, fly fishing, playing Petanque with dear Healdsburg friends, and offering warm and sincere guidance to his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by De, son Jim (Crystal Kawai), daughter Kate, son Ted (Katherine Gledhill), three grandchildren (Elizabeth and Emily Denault and Lulu Waks) and his sister Jacqueline Van Buskirk. Remembrances in Bill’s memory can be made to Friends of Cal Crew and Sonoma Land Trust.
