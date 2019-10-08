Trivia Night

Bear Republic in Healdsburg is hosting a trivia night for all ages on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Prizes will be given to the top teams.

When and where: Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Bear Republic is located at 345 Healdsburg Ave.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.