Tuesdays in the Plaza

Roy Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings kick off the Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series.

 Photo Laura Hagar Rush

Enjoy some soul in the Plaza with live music from Midtown Social on Tuesday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. The concert is free and all are welcome.

When and where: July 30 in the Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m.

