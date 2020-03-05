On the second Tuesday of each month the Healdsburg Library will have a tween book club to discuss the selected book of the month.
Book discussion, activities, and snacks will be available. Books may be picked up in the children's room.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Library. 139 Piper St.
