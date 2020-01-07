The Veterans Resource Center will be at the Healdsburg Regional Library on Jan. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Resource Center is staffed by trained volunteers who can guide you to benefits, services, and programs that veterans and their dependents may be entitled to.
When and where: Jan. 13. The library is located at 139 Piper St., Healdsburg.
