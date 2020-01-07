Learn how to keep and craft your own watercolor journal with instructor Jean Warren on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$35 per session.
Event takes place at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts.
For tickets contact Jean Warren 707-875-9240 or, the Healdsburg Center for the Arts at 707-431-1970.
