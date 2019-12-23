Spend an evening watching the classic film, "The Wizard of Oz" at Amy's Wicked Slush in Healdsburg from 6 to 9 p.m.
Slush and other snacks will be available.
When and where: Dec. 27 at 13840 Healdsburg Ave.
