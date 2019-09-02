If your facility is threatened, would your systems and data be accessible from alternate locations? Would you and your employees be able to continue operations remotely, as a virtual team? Are your business phones and numbers portable, and would you be able to communicate and collaborate effectively?
Scott Schulze, founder of Fusion Technology Solutions will lead a workshop on these topics so businesses can be prepared for natural disasters.
Event is free. To register call or visit their website at fusiontechnologysolutions.com.
When and where: Event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Healdsburg Chamber Office at 217 Healdsburg Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.