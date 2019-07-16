The Raven Performing Arts will stage “As You Like It,” in the West Plaza Park on Thursday, July 25 as well as on Friday and Saturday.
This version of the Shakespearean comedy will be set in the summer of love, 1967.
When and where: July 25-27. The event is free and takes place at 7:30 p.m. at 10 North St.
