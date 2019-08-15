The Healdsburg Museum presents "Wine Roots" of Healdsburg, Local Wine Agriculture before Prohibition.
This exhibition focuses on local wine agriculture before Prohibition, providing timelines of regional wine history, ethnic contributions, labor history, context of other crops and local resistance to Prohibition.
When and where: May 23 to Nov. 10. Hours:
Wednesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 221 Matheson St.
