Meet the winemakers, taste limited production wines, new releases, or library wines.
Participating wineries will highlight a vintage, varietal, or vertical tasting for the weekend.
Tickets include a wine tasting at all participating wineries for the weekend. This event is 21 and over only.
Advance tickets through Jan. 13 are: $60 weekend, $45 Sunday only, $5 for designated driver.
Tickets will be available at the door for a higher price. For tickets and a list of participating wineries visit wineroad.com.
