Writing club for kids returns to the Healdsburg Regional Library Sept. 23 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Kids will learn how to create their own stories with author of the “Guardian Herd” series, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez.
The free class is suitable for kids ages 9 and up.
When and where: Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Library, 139 Piper St.
