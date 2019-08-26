Kids ages 0 to 5 and their families are invited to dance along with Animal Music at the Windsor Library on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Get ready to sing, dance and have a great time with Farmer Arann, Miss Dragonfly and Miss Heidi.
When and where: Aug. 29. The event is free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
