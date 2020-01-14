The town of Windsor is looking for someone to represent Windsor and serve on the Marin/sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District for a two-year term ending Jan. 1, 2022.
The Board of Trustees representing each city/town meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
To apply visit the Town of Windsor website. Applications due by Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.