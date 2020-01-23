Two Shepherds Winery in Windsor is hosting its annual fundraiser for the Humane Society on Jan. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. The event also served as a 5th birthday bash for Arya.
There will be doggie birthday cake and cake for humans as well.
Event also includes a take home doggie bag of treats.
A portion of sales will be donated to the Humane Society.
Those who bring a donation to the Sonoma County Humane Society will get a waive on the wine tasting fee.
The winery will be pouring several new wines including a 2015 Mourvedre and a 2014 pastoral blanc.
Please RSVP by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aryas-5th-birthday-bash-two-shepherds-annual-humane-society-fundraiser-come-sit-stay-tickets-88430123881.
