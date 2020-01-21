Learn how to cook in the great outdoors with the “leave no trace” principles.
There will also be a discussion on food prep for camping and backpacking trips and how to use different types of outdoor cooking methods and supplies.
1 to 3:30 p.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road, Windsor.
$15, registration required. Parking is $7, free parking for park members.
When and where: Jan. 25, Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.
