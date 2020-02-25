Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series presents Ballet Hispánico, America’s leading Latino dance organization that has been celebrating and exploring Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years.
The group will perform on Sunday, March 1 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.
Tickets start at $20, $35 and $40.
The show starts at 8 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
