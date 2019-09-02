The garden at the Russian River Rose Company becomes a colorful classroom as you learn how to attract birds, bees, and butterflies to yours.
Various local specialists and enthusiasts will be on hand to help you create your own haven for these important winged critters.
Visit with monarchs, swallowtails and hummingbirds as the butterfly garden is in full bloom.
Garden and nursery are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special Presentations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Price,
$2 donation. The Russian River Rose Company is located at 1685 Magnolia Dr., Healdsburg.
When and where: Sept. 8 at the Russian River Rose Company.
