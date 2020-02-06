These classes are designed specifically for you if you are interested in learning how to do family research, solve “brick walls or roadblocks,” and write for future generations about your family history.
No computer experience required but recommended. Classes are open to all beginners or advanced students.
Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information.
10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Windsor Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.