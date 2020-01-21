Make your landscape a magnet for native bees. Master Gardener Janet Calhoun will show the link between these bees and a healthy, thriving garden. She will also demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses.
When and where: Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy, Bldg 100, Windsor.
