The Left Edge Theatre presents “Between Riverside and Crazy,” on Nov. 10.
The play follows the story of an ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his newly paroled son Junior who have spent a lifetime living between Riverside and crazy.
Premium tickets are $42, general admission is $28.
For tickets visit the Left Edge website.
When and where: The theatre is located at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
