Learn how to make special origami cards with a variety of shapes and textures at the library on Nov. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The class is limited to 15 participants so register online at the library website.
When and where: Nov. 15 at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.