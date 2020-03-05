Check out one of the books wrapped in brown paper for a literary surprise. Inside each is a scorecard where you can rate your book date. Turn that card back into the Windsor Library by the end of the month to be eligible for a drawing to win prizes at our Literary Speed Dating Party.
At the party you'll have a chance to talk books with other patrons and get to know your fellow readers. For teens and adults.
4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
