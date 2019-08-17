Get ready to get your Giddy-Up On!
Our BIG ol' fashioned North Coast Chili feed is almost here and it's going to be chock full of family fun – we hope you can join us for this amazing summer tradition with an exclusive lunch and concert for one low price!
What: Boots, Beans & Brews – Mike's 2019 North Coast Chili Feed! Wonder Bread 5 will be playing the hottest hits all day long in an exclusive concert. We've expanded the 4-H petting zoo. Both the kids and kids at heart will love Budderball the Clown (new this year) and the World Championship Pie Eating Contest is back by popular demand!
When: Sunday, August 18 • 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Where: Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard
3575 Slusser Road in Windsor
Tickets:
$35 per person in advance • $40 at the door • Sponsorships are available • Kids 10 and under are free • No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sponsorship Levels:
$4,000 VIP Front Porch Experience for 8 guests • $2,500 Gold Chair • $1,000 Honorary Co-Chair • $500 Neighborhood Leader • $150 Grassroots Manager
RSVP: www.SenatorMikeMcGuire.com/chili
More Info: Karlene@SenatorMikeMcGuire.com or (707) 838-3279.
We are so grateful for your support - and for everything you do to help provide a brighter future for the Golden State.
