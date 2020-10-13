On Saturday, Oct. 10, local dignitaries met at Windsor High School to break ground for the school’s new “Build Academy,” meant to help turn out the next generation of construction managers and executives.
Mayor Dominic Foppoli, WHS principal Lamar Collins, school board trustee Rich Carnation and Rotary president Bill Bolster all took up a golden shovel to break ground for the facility that will, with support from the Rotary Club and local businesses, house all the tools and supplies needed for the academy.
At a school board meeting on Jan. 14, the curriculum plans for the program were outlined.
“This is envisioned as a 10th grade fall semester offering,” Curtin-Fiano said in a Times Story on the meeting. “As we know there is not enough workforce to keep up with demand and the fires added a strain on an already depleted workforce. It is not a goal for them to become laborers, the goal is for them to understand all aspects of the industry and have skills in multiple areas.”
“Introduction to Construction Technology will focus on material handling, lifting, stacking tie offs, hand signals, measurement tools, estimation, conversion between standard and metric, geometry, trigonometry, area volume and introduction to power tools, machines and careers. There will be heavy emphasis on safety, including giving students who take the course 10-hour course for a Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) certification for hand and power tools.”
According to the Time story, Curtin-Fiano and Ganister have a long-term plan to create a pathway, starting with this intro class and working up to an 11th grade Construction Skills Practice course and a 12th grade Sustainable Future course featuring a 30 hour internship requirement, with an even longer term eye towards eventually creating a new core at the high school.
Curtin-Fiano and Ganister organized the ground-breaking and, in addition to the ground breakers, were joined by the person tapped to lead the program, WHS teacher Jessica Borland. Also, on hand were Chamber of Commerce President Lorene Romero and Rotary member Pam Moulton.
