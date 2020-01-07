The life of famous 50s singer Buddy Holly is chronicled in this rock ‘n’ roll musical and features hits like “That’ll Be the Day,” “Chantilly Lace,” “Peggy Sue” and more.
Ongoing until February.
Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets $35 - $48.
When and where: Ongoing, 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.