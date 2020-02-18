Santa Rosa Symphony with award-winning vocalist Laura Dickinson present a concert celebrating the world’s most famous spy, James Bond. This program will include all of the iconic music you have grown to love from “Goldfinger,” “From Russia with Love,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and “Skyfall,” plus tributes to other spies and detectives from around the world, including music from “The Pink Panther,” “Austin Powers” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
Individual Tickets: $37, $50, $65, $90. 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
