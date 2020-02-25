The Ceres Project is coming to the Windsor Library on March 5. In this workshop, teens can learn how to make healthy and savory pancakes.
All materials will be provided and the class will take place at the Windsor Library from 3 to 4 p.m.
Registration and a signed waiver are required.
