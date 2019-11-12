The Chess for Kids group will host chess games and sessions every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. until Nov. 20 at the library.
All materials are provided and the event is free.
For ages 9 to 12.
When and where: Each Wednesday until Nov. 20 at the Windsor Regional Library.
