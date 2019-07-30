Spend an afternoon volunteering at Andy’s Unite Park in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will help pull weeds and plant. For more information, call 707-565-7888.
When and where: Andy’s Unity Park is located at 3399 Moorland Ave. in Santa Rosa.
