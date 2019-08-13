Learn the basics of abstract art at this Saturday, 10 a.m. workshop at the Laguna Environmental Center.
Current exhibiting Heron Hall artist Angela Zocco Sturr will lead the class. Working indoors, using a variety of wooden shapes, participants will draw an organic vista of interlocking shapes.
Transparency, overlapping and textured brushwork using acrylic paint will be explored.
A special emphasis will be on mixing and creating harmonious muted colors.
Tickets are $68 and may be purchased at the Laguna website.
When and where: Aug. 17. The center is located at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
