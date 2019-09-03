Montgomery Village Court mall in Santa Rosa kicks off the Santa Tim program on Saturday, Sept. 21 with a drinks and a performance from David Martin's House Band.
Music starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m.
Beverages will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 100% of beverage sale proceeds will go towards the Santa Tim fund.
When and where: Sept. 21, noon to 3 p.m. at Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.