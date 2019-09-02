Relax, have fun, and get your craft on while sipping a glass of wine at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor.
Kim from Wild Vine Designs and the Bricoleur Vineyards team will provide all the supplies and instruction need to make a floral masterpiece.
A complimentary glass of wine and snacks will be served.
Be sure to register early as space is limited and classes often fill up.
Class is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Price: $65 per person, includes all floral supplies, fresh flowers and greenery, an apron, and a complimentary glass of wine.
When and where: Sept. 12. The winery is located at 7394 Starr Road.
