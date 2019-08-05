Dedication of artwork in memory of Anne Marie Murphy, Aug. 10
The Windsor Regional Library will host a dedication of artwork in memory of Anne Marie Murphy, former branch manager of the Windsor Library on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Selected works will be read aloud of the authors featured in the artwork created by Sonja Murphy. Light refreshments will be served.
The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
