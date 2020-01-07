Boards and Bottle at Roost is hosting a sign making workshop on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.
DIY our own farmhouse décor, sip bubbly and enjoy charcuterie goodies. Ticket includes materials, apron, wine and snacks.
$39 - $59.
Event takes place at Roost General Store, 9111 Windsor Road, Windsor.
