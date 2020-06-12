Safe meals — “Downtown Street Eats” started on June 11, and lots of folks turned out for enhanced socially distanced dining. The town closed down McClelland Drive from Market Street to DuVander Lane from 5 to 9 p.m. and restaurants were allowed to increase their outdoor dining areas by placing tables on sidewalks and to the edge of the parking spots. The event will continue on Thursdays throughout the summer, no end date has yet been set.

