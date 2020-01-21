Learn about emergency kits and what items are important to have ready at all times. Presenters will provide a check-list for personalizing home preparedness kits, discuss the different types of kits families should consider (Home Kit, Personal Go Bag, Auto Work Kit), and explain rotation methods for supplies to minimize waste and maintain the family cache.
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Free.
When and where: Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Workshop takes place at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
