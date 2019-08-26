Join a regional parks ranger for an interactive program in a natural redwood grove to learn about the area's animals, local habitats, tall, tall trees and all of the local flora and fauna. The event is free, but parking is $7 for non-members, free for park members.
When and where: Aug. 31. The family-friendly event takes place at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
