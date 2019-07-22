A regional park ranger will lead a talk about the local habitats and flora and fauna on Saturday, July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park.
The interactive event is free and welcome to all ages. Parking is $7, free for park members. The park is located at 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
