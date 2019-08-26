The Windsor Lions Club will be participating in America Recycles Day Friday, Nov. 15 at the Huerta Gym in Windsor where they will be collecting used eye glasses. Bring your old used glasses and learn how this program works to help people all over the world.
Learn how these glasses are made available to thousands of people who cannot afford to have an eye exam or buy a pair of glasses.
-Submitted by Windsor Lions Club
