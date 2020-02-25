Kids can learn bike etiquette and safety at this family-friendly scenic bike ride at Spring Lake Regional Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29.
Kid will learn how properly fit helmets and pass pedestrians on a flat, concrete path. Bring your own bike and helmet.
The event is free, but parking is $7.
Meet at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
