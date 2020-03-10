Learn how to properly fit helmets, trail-sharing etiquette and how to pass cyclists during this family-friendly bike ride. The recommended age is 7 and older, as children should be able to keep up a steady pace while cruising the paved, flat path. Bring a bike, helmet, water, lunch, and small backpack.
Free.
Parking $7 or free for regional parks members. 12 to 2 p.m. at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
