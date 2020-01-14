Explore the park and its flora and fauna with this easy, family-friendly hike on Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The hike is one-mile across easy terrain.
Free.
Parking is $7, free for park members.
When and where: Jan. 18. 1 p.m. to 3. Meet at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
