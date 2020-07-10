On July 10, a 50-year-old red oak tree was removed from the Cali Calmecac Language Academy. The tree was the last large tree remaining on the campus, but had become infested with mistletoe and other ailments. After an inspection from an arborist, which revealed that saving the tree would be an expensive and long-term process requiring yearly treatment, the school board elected to have the tree removed.
Jaynellen Kovacevich, the RSP teacher at Cali has had the tree outside her classroom for 16 years. She initially resisted its removal, but agreed after further investigation that the tree needed to be taken down. When she saw the hollows and damage inside the trunk after the cutting started, she was more at peace with the decision.
The lower portion of the tree trunk will be converted into benches for student use by school board member Rich Carnation. In addition, several members of the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association came by and collected tree sections to turn into art pieces.
As part of the process, several of Kovacevich’s students created artwork or poems to remember the tree.
