The 31st annual Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest to benefit the Sonoma County Farm Bureau will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
The event begins at 4 p.m. with a reception and silent auction followed by the crab feed and a live auction at 6:30 p.m.
The event takes place at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.
Proceeds benefit Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s agricultural education activities, including Ag Days for over 4,000 elementary school children, teachers and parents, scholarships, 4-H & FFA, Young Farmers & Ranchers, youth leadership activities, local fair exhibitors, training, environmental education, and advocacy efforts.
To learn more or purchase tickets, go to https://events.readysetauction.com/sonomacountyfarmbureau/crabfest.
